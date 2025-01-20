Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement

Aina delighted with Forest win against Southampton

Ansser Sadiq
Aina delighted with Forest win against Southampton
Aina delighted with Forest win against SouthamptonAction Plus
Nottingham Forest wing-back Ola Aina has no doubts they can maintain their form.

The City Ground club earned a memorable 3-2 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As they continue to push for an unlikely top four finish, Aina hopes they can make their dreams a reality.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We are buzzing. Just happy to get the win today.

"We are working hard every week. It is showing on the pitch and to be up there with some of the big boys is a credit to us. We will keep going and take every week as it comes.

"Everyone is doing their part to reach our goals. Happy to get an assist for Chris Wood - he keeps scoring that guy.

"It is taking it step-by-step. Being humble and working hard for each other and making sure that we are doing the right things to win football matches."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAina OlaNottinghamSouthampton
Related Articles
Juric finds positives after Southampton defeat at Forest
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno pleased handling Southampton fight-back
Southampton defender Bednarek on Forest defeat: I know we're a good team