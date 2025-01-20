Aina delighted with Forest win against Southampton

Nottingham Forest wing-back Ola Aina has no doubts they can maintain their form.

The City Ground club earned a memorable 3-2 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they continue to push for an unlikely top four finish, Aina hopes they can make their dreams a reality.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We are buzzing. Just happy to get the win today.

"We are working hard every week. It is showing on the pitch and to be up there with some of the big boys is a credit to us. We will keep going and take every week as it comes.

"Everyone is doing their part to reach our goals. Happy to get an assist for Chris Wood - he keeps scoring that guy.

"It is taking it step-by-step. Being humble and working hard for each other and making sure that we are doing the right things to win football matches."