Forest boss Nuno: Awoniyi has our full trust

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno insists Taiwo Awoniyi has his full confidence.

The Nigeria striker is yet to score so far this season.

“It’s his fitness, his confidence and he is looking for his goal,” Nuno said of Awoniyi. “Everything changes in the mindset of a striker when you score; suddenly everything comes. We are waiting for this click. We trust him.

“What we have been trying with T is to increase his game time. Unfortunately, if I look back, going into the previous (October) international break, he played and then immediately went with his national team and played five minutes. That was a step back.

“We had him for all of the last international break and he was able to play 60 minutes in a very hard game (against Arsenal). It was a very physical game against tough centre halves, and he did very well.

“We will try to keep progressing on that aspect with T, because we need all the players. T and Chris (Wood) are the specific strikers that we have.”

