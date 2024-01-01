Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Krosche: We could've signed Olise for €8-9M

Tribal Football
Eintracht Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche admits they could've signed Michael Olise for "&euro;8-9m".

Olise left Crystal Palace for Bayern Munich last summer for a fee rising to €60m.

And Krosche revealed yesterday: "We looked into him three years ago.

"He had an exit clause at the time. I think it was eight or nine million. But we didn't have the money to pay that at the time. He's a very, very good player."

Indeed, in his first six competitive matches for Bayern, Olise has been involved in eight goals.

