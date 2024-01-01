Tribal Football
Forbs says he has "a lot more to show" Wolves supporters
Wolves winger Carlos Forbs admits that he has more to show his new supporters.

The summer signing came on after 52 minutes of their loss to the Reds at Molineux.

Forbs was pleased to get his first significant Wolves opportunity in that contest.

On playing, he told club media: “Yeah, it was good. Obvious, I have a lot more to show, but I did well, we did well overall, we’re just a bit upset with the result, but we’ll bounce back next week and hopefully get the three points next week.”

On recent results, he added: “We got unlucky with the result. There's a lot of good stuff, but we just have to try and be more clinical and try to make clearer chances and get better results.

“It’s the Premier League, and especially against a side like Liverpool, we have to be switched on all the time.”

