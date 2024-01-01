Tribal Football
Football League's Welsh clubs spy new Europa Conference League chance
The Football League's Welsh clubs are eyeing a new route into European football.

Four Welsh clubs can be found in the English league system.

Wrexham, Cardiff, Swansea and Newport County are all part of the EFL and can therefore only qualify for European football through the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

However, it is now reported by BBC Sport Wales that the four clubs are in dialogue with the Welsh Football Association.

Here the agenda is whether they can jointly find a solution where the four clubs become part of the Welsh league cup, the Nathaniel MG Cup.

The winner of this gets access to Europa Conference League qualification.

And the Football Association of Wales believes it would benefit all football in the UK country.

Szmodics speaks on journey to the Premier League and Ipswich