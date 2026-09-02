Chelsea and Alonso "furious" after "deeply unprofessional" Lamine Camara deal collapsed

Lamine Camara's move from Monaco to Chelsea collapsed in the final hours of the transfer window, leaving the Premier League side furious.

Chelsea finally reached an agreement with Monaco worth £47.1M on deadline day after the Blues allowed Enzo Fernandez join rivals Manchester City in a £125M.

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However, the Ligue 1 outfit ultimately refused to complete the transfer in news that came at the same time Everton’s deal for Folarin Balogun also collapsed with the French side.

Chelsea believe Monaco have acted in a deeply unprofessional manner and club sources have described their decision to pull out as “extraordinary” as per The Metro.

Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that the French club cancelled the agreement as they instead progressed with Folarin Balogun's sale to Everton which they believed would go through.

The Sun reports Chelsea’s senior figures at Chelsea are thought to have been left astounded by the deal collapsing, a deal which now leaves the club’s midfield exposed.

Interestingly, transfer expert Ben Jacobs revealed that Liverpool may have played a part in the move as they told the Ligue 1 side to “wait” until next summer.

“Liverpool made a call this evening, and more than one I am told, to say the camp of Camara wait, and to say to Monaco wait, because Liverpool don’t want Lamine Camara now, Alexis Mac Allister is still at the club, Liverpool said to Monaco, ‘wait’, Liverpool said to Camara, ‘wait’.

“To be clear, so this is not taken out of context, we’re not saying Liverpool interfered in the deal relating to Chelsea, we are saying all day, Liverpool said to Monaco and Camara, ‘if you do not get your move, we will be back for you potentially in 2027.”