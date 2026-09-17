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Monaco CEO confirms the club will sell Balogun in January following failed Everton move

Monaco CEO confirms the club will sell Balogun in January following failed Everton move
Monaco CEO confirms the club will sell Balogun in January following failed Everton moveČTK / imago sportfotodienst / JOERAN STEINSIEK

AS Monaco’s CEO Thiago Scuro has confirmed that the club’s plan is to sell Folarin Balogun just weeks after his failed Everton move.

Balogun’s proposed £40m move from Monaco to Everton collapsed right at the end of transfer deadline day after the USMNT international changed his mind and withdrew from the move to Merseyside. 

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Scuro claimed Balogun was unhappy with how Everton handled his medical and the subsequent negotiations, saying the striker did not feel comfortable proceeding with the summer switch. 

Now, just 16 days after transfer deadline day, Scuro has revealed that the Ligue 1 side plan to sell Balogun in the January transfer window as clubs prepare offers. 

"We had an agreement with Balogun," Scuro told RMC Sport.  

"What happened with him changes our plans for this winter a little. But that was the original plan: that we find a solution for Balogun. After that, we have no control over all the (upcoming) decisions for this winter.” 

Scruro continued: "If we have the opportunity to give a better balance to the team, we will do it," Scuro added. 

 "We have a lot of players at the offensive level, but I think we lack options in other positions. I'm not very happy with what we did this summer. And now, we need corrective solutions." 

The former Arsenal striker has not been registered for the league phase of the Conference League and the French side has not featured for the Ligue 1 side since last season. His last game came against Belgium for the USMNT as his side were knocked out following a 4-1 defeat.

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Ligue 1Folarin BalogunEvertonMonacoBragaPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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