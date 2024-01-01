Fofana says Chelsea need to learn to "kill the game" after Palace draw

Chelsea experienced the perils of the Premier League against Crystal Palace.

That is the view of center half Wesley Fofana, who spoke after the 1-1 home draw at the weekend.

Despite being dominant on the ball, the Blues had to settle for a point after Eberechi Eze equalized to cancel out Nicholas Jackon’s goal for the Blues.

“It’s hard because we gave everything on the pitch and we didn’t win the game,” Fofana said.

“The Premier League is like this: when you don’t kill the game, you leave the other team alive. It’s difficult. We played well, and they defended well in the second half.

“We had chances. We play at home, we normally win. From now we try to manage this and score more goals in the other games.”