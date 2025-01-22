Fofana defies prediction of Chelsea boss Maresca

Premier League giants Chelsea have received a huge boost on the injury front this week.

The Blues have learned that Wesley Fofana is back on the grass in training.

He is still doing individual work, but he has made good progress from his knee problem.

Per The Mail, he will be back when Chelsea are in their run-in during February and March.

Fofana will be eased back, as manager Enzo Maresca wants to take no risks.

He even suggested recently that Fofana may miss the rest of the Premier League season.

That suggestion was refuted by the player himself on social media at the time.