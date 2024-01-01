Foden returns to training as Premier League return looms

Manchester City star Phil Foden has missed the past two Premier League games due to an ongoing illness but is now back in training.

The 24-year-old has been missing for the past three weeks with an ongoing illness and missed City's clashes with Ipswich and West Ham.

Advertisement Advertisement

City won both games and collected six points but have missed that creative flair which Foden brings in the middle which has since been filled by the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Rico Lewis.

Foden had been described as unwell since winning the PFA Player of the Year award a few weeks back with manager Pep Guardiola describing the midfielder to be in “discomfort”.

Foden has now been pictured looking back to his old self as he took part in City's training session yesterday which is a breath of fresh air for fans who have been waiting to see him in action following his late pre-season return after Euro 2024.