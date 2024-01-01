Tribal Football
Phil Foden "frustrated" with Euros performances and wants to improve
Manchester City and England star Phil Foden knows he has to show his best form at Euro 2024.

The Three Lions midfielder has come under huge criticism for his displays so far.

Foden, who was the Premier League player of the year, has been impotent so far on the left wing in Engalnd’s setup.

“I've been a bit frustrated, I'm not going to lie,” he admitted to reporters.

“I want to try and score, try and do better things for England and at times it's not worked out but it's about keeping a good mentality.

“I've not been the best player in the Premier League to come here and not show it. I feel like every game I'm moving little steps forward and hopefully I can put in good performances for England, that's always been my aim.”

