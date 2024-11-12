Fletcher staying on at Man Utd to be part of Amorim staff

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher will escape the axe at Old Trafford.

Fletcher is one of the few who is surviving the coaching staff cull after Ruben Amorim arrived at United.

BBC Sport believes Fletcher is seen as integral to the United setup, given his unique role.

He liaises with both the first team and the academy, pushing young players into first team training and eventually appearances.

He also helps out with coaching when necessary and can be a link for Amorim to the rest of the club.

The likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake have all been let go by United.