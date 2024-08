Fletcher role changes at Man Utd

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has added Darren Fletcher to his staff.

Fletcher has changed his job title from technical director to first team coach.

The former United midfielder is now part of Ten Hag's senior coaching staff.

Fletcher's prime responsibility is helping academy talent with their promotion to the senior squad.

Jason Wilcox was named technical director at United in April.