Ex-Man Utd defender Jones announces management plans

Phil Jones says he's hung up the boots.

Released by Manchester United last year, Jones says he is now focused on a coaching career.

The 32 year-old told BBC Sport: "My career ended earlier than I had wanted. But my glass is half full.

"I have completed my A license and I want to go out and challenge myself as a trainer.

"Ultimately, I want to be in charge of a team. I am determined to get there."