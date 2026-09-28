Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Ronaldo-less Portugal end Norway's unbeaten home run

Tonali makes honest Italy admission after Belgium defeat

Arsenal step up interest in Leverkusen starlet Maza

Real Madrid plot SENSATIONAL Haaland offer as Man City face Premier League decision

Most read on Flashscore News

'I've lost my peace': Cape Verde's heroic World Cup goalkeeper regrets new-found fame

'Madness': England boss Thomas Tuchel says he will not rotate players

UEFA Nations League 2026/27: A complete guide to League A

Zverev 'super satisfied' to prevail after feeling the pressure ahead of Laver Cup decider

Ferran Soriano insists no decision made in club's financial case, say sources

General view outside the Etihad Stadium
General view outside the Etihad StadiumReuters / Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano insisted that no ⁠decision had been made public in the club's financial case when addressing the European Football Clubs board on ‌Monday, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Soriano, who sits on ‌EFC's board, also declined to comment to reporters ‌on City being found guilty of 114 of 115 alleged breaches ‌of the Premier League's financial rules, according to media ‌reports confirmed to Reuters by a source familiar with the situation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

City are expected to appeal and have consistently denied wrongdoing.

The case will ‌provide one backdrop to the General Assembly, ⁠which brings together some ‌500 of the 850 members of the EFC in Copenhagen for ​Tuesday's meeting and comes at a time when governance questions are also dominating debate at the top ​of the world game.

EFC chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is due to address delegates, with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin also attending. ⁠FIFA President Gianni Infantino ​was invited but is very unlikely to be present with the FIFA delegation expected to be represented by Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

At global level, Infantino has proposed an independent external ‌review of FIFA's governance and decision-making after the collapse of a plan to bring private investment into its commercial rights business, a proposal that triggered resistance from several confederations and national associations.

The debate has raised broader questions about how major decisions are taken, how much power rests with FIFA's leadership and what role clubs, leagues, confederations and national associations should have in shaping the game.

The City ‌case adds a domestic dimension to the same debate, ​focusing attention on financial regulation, enforcement and the relationship ‌between powerful clubs and governing bodies.

No sanction has yet been announced and the process is not complete.

Ceferin's presence will add further weight to the general assembly, with UEFA itself central to the wider debate over ⁠governance, regulation and the balance ⁠of power across European ‌and world football.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester City

Related Articles

Roberto Mancini 'unconcerned' over Man City rule breaches

Norway and Arsenal captain Odegaard slams Real Madrid star after reckless challenge

Real Madrid plot SENSATIONAL Haaland offer as Man City face Premier League decision