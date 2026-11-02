Flashscore sources: Federico Chiesa increasingly likely to leave Liverpool in January

Federico Chiesa's lack of involvement at Liverpool is putting his future in doubt, with a January departure increasingly possible and Serie A emerging as a potential escape route.

The Italian was not even on the substitutes bench against Arsenal on Sunday and has struggled to make an impression this season.

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Despite being fit and available again after overcoming injury problems from the beginning of the season, his opportunities have remained very limited.

He has played just two minutes so far - in the 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City - leaving him with no prospect of building the momentum needs to force his way into the plans.

Liverpool have preferred to give extra chances to their big-money signings while also handing opportunities to young options - leaving Chiesa further down the pecking order than he anticipated.

The situation is becoming increasingly agonising for the former Juventus winger, who arrived at Anfield in 2024 hoping to revive his career after leaving Serie A.

Chiesa's Premier League stats at Liverpool Flashscore

With the January transfer window approaching, an exit is looking like a possibility.

A return to Italy could provide an attractive solution for both the player and Liverpool, particularly if his lack of involvement continues.

Lazio, Inter and Roma are touted as clubs who could explore the possibility of taking Chiesa back to Serie A, although any move would depend on the type of deal Liverpool are willing to consider.

Chiesa still has the technical quality and experience to make an impact at a high level, but his current situation is doing little to help his case.