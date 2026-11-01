Daniel Sturridge highlights 'exactly what Liverpool are missing' after Arsenal loss

Liverpool slipped to just their second Premier League defeat of the season as Arsenal clinched a 1-0 victory on Merseyside.

As the away fans celebrated a first top-flight victory at Anfield in 14 years, Reds boss Andoni Iraola was left angered by several refereeing calls that went against his team, including a late penalty shout.

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Arsenal's defensive resilience restricted Liverpool to zero shots on target in the game as the hosts failed to find a way through.

At full-time, former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge highlighted that lack of attacking cohesion as the key missing ingredient for Iraola right now.

"I've seen moments where Wirtz likes to move into that half space, but so does Barcola, and sometimes they switch it up.

"That causes confusion. The problem right now is that because it's so system based, the unpredictability is gone.

"You look at Arsenal and you know what they're going to do. But, it's so hard to stop, because they're so strong. With Liverpool, you look at how they create chances, but they don't seem to have a clear way of showing how they score goals."