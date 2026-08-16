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Flashscore: Everton keen on Delap as Chelsea prepare to part ways

Liam Delap’s future set for clarity this week as Everton lead the race to sign him
Liam Delap’s future set for clarity this week as Everton lead the race to sign himReuters / Hollie Adams

Liam Delap’s future is one of the priority issues for Chelsea this week as the club reaches a crucial stage of summer transfer business.

The striker does not fit into Chelsea’s forward planning and, with the squad needing to be trimmed, the focus is on finding realistic solutions for players who have been told they can move on.

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Delap is one of the more intriguing cases. Chelsea paid Ipswich Town £30million for the striker, but his time at Stamford Bridge has not produced the step forward everyone hoped for.

Chelsea still want to make a profit on their investment, although there is an acceptance that their valuation will have to be grounded in the realities of the market.

There has been speculation that Chelsea could demand as much as £50million, but sources acknowledge that figure would be unrealistic. The club are expected to seek around £40million, though serious negotiation may even be required to get close to that figure.

Right now, Everton are considered the most likely landing spot.

They have been keen on a deal and, significantly, Delap is intrigued by the possibility. He sees the club as ambitious, with a strong Premier League pedigree, while the prospect of returning to the north of England also appeals to him. 

Much of Delap’s senior career has been spent in the north, with Manchester City sending him on loan to Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City between 2022 and 2024.

It was at Ipswich, though, that Delap truly established himself. His performances there convinced Chelsea to make their move, but the striker is now looking for regular football, a manager who believes in him and a system that brings out his strengths.

That could make Everton an especially interesting fit - but other clubs are considering him.

Delap has previously been linked with Manchester United, but there has been no advance from Old Trafford for a striker at this stage of the window. Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United have also shown interest.

Delap's recent domestic league seasons in numbers
Delap's recent domestic league seasons in numbersFlashscore

There has been attention from abroad, too, with Como, Villarreal and Benfica among the clubs to have registered an interest. But Delap would prefer to remain in English football, according to sources.

For Chelsea, the challenge is now less about deciding whether Delap has a future at Stamford Bridge and more about getting the right deal done.

For Delap, this is about finding the environment in which he can finally become the player Chelsea believed they were buying.

Everton currently look best placed to provide that opportunity, but the coming days should bring clear answers over whether they can turn that mutual interest into a transfer.

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Premier LeagueLiam DelapChelseaEverton

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