Branco and Kleber latest to declare Chelsea signing Estevao "best since Neymar"

Brazilian great Claudio Branco says Chelsea signing Estevao Willian is the best he's seen in Brazil for some years.

Estevao will move to Chelsea next summer from Palmeiras.

Branco, now a talent co-ordinator with the Brazilian Confederation, said: "I saw many players, but Estevao, with all due respect to the others, is the best player to come out of Brazil since Neymar.

"The rest are spectacular, phenomenal, but this kid is something else."

Former Palmeiras and Gremio striker Kleber also says: "Estevao still has a long way to go to become Neymar, but, being so young, I don't remember a kid with that quality. He's better than Vinicius at 17 and has better fundamentals, like shooting from outside the area."

Neymar, himself, has said of the teen: "Estevao is the greatest emerging talent in Brazil. He will be a genius."