Man Utd interested in a £25M move for Flamengo right-back Franca

Man Utd interested in a £25M move for Flamengo right Franca

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Flamengo right-back Wesley Franca.

The 21-year-old has come through the ranks at Flamengo and was a key player in their third-place finish in Brazil’s Serie A last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per reports in Brazil, United scouts are monitoring Wesley ahead of a potential £25M transfer.

Ruben Amorim is said to view the versatile defender as a key piece for the right side of his 3-4-3 system.

Earlier this week, United strengthened the left flank by signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce.

Now, they are looking to reinforce the right side as Amorim shapes his squad for next season.