Moyes opens door to place on coaching staff for Everton captain Coleman

Everton boss David Moyes admits he sees club captain Seamus Coleman moving into coaching.

Indeed, Moyes has hinted there will be a place for Coleman on his staff once the fullback hangs up the boots.

The Irishman is currently recovering from a calf injury and Moyes said: "You don’t just keep people for the sake of keeping them because if you did every club would have hundreds of old players there.

"But if we had our way, we would try and keep Seamus around – definitely. Or give him the opportunity to be around but he may have something else on.

"We have to see what he wants and we have not made a decision on what we are going to do. Seamus might be a great person to have around as an extra who, if he wasn’t playing all the games, might be able to play in the Under-21s.

"There are a lot of teams who have gone with that sort of thing. He could also maybe be a coach with the younger boys if that is what he chooses to do. We might still decide to keep him on anyway, but for me Seamus picking up the injuries is the problem."