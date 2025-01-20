Flamengo's deal to sign Arsenal's Jorginho may collapse due to lack of finances

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho's chances of joining Flamengo are hanging by a thread.

The veteran pass-master was hoping to secure a move to Brazil for the latter stages of his career.

However, O Dia claims that his agent’s wage demands are not realistic at this moment.

Jorginho, an Italy international, has been used to earning in European leagues for most of his career.

He may want a similar salary, but Brazilian clubs do not have the finances to compete with the likes of Arsenal.

If he does not secure a move to Flamengo, he may start looking around for other interested teams.