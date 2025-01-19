Frank accepts Mbeumo future now beyond Brentford

Tribal Football
Brentford boss Thomas Frank accepts Bryan Mbeumo is set for bigger things.

The striker is being linked with Liverpool and Arsenal this month.

Frank said: "I always admire Bryan's ambition; I'm privileged  I was here when we signed him, and I was flying down to Troyes and had a meeting with him and his agent.

"He was a young boy, a young man, at 19, didn't really speak English, and now he's 25 and much more mature as a person and as a footballer. 

"He's flying, and I think that development is fantastic. And his ambitions, I love it - you can't achieve anything without ambitions. So I understand him, and I think he's got the qualities to play at the highest level."

