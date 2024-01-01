Flamengo coach Tite admits Man Utd want Wesley

Tribal Football
Flamengo coach Tite admits Manchester United are in contact for their young defender Wesley Gassova.

The fullback has been linked with a move to Europe this summer, with Barcelona having made an attempt at the beginning of the transfer window.

Now Tite says a sale could happen this week with a raft of clubs targeting the 20 year-old.

He said, “Wesley is a great player, and five or six teams wanted him this summer, including Manchester United.”

It's been suggested Fla would sell the right-back for €4m.

 

