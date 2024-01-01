Flamengo coach Tite admits Man Utd want Wesley

Flamengo coach Tite admits Manchester United are in contact for their young defender Wesley Gassova.
The fullback has been linked with a move to Europe this summer, with Barcelona having made an attempt at the beginning of the transfer window.
Now Tite says a sale could happen this week with a raft of clubs targeting the 20 year-old.
He said, “Wesley is a great player, and five or six teams wanted him this summer, including Manchester United.”
It's been suggested Fla would sell the right-back for €4m.