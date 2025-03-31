Flamengo coach Luis responds to instant Brazil rumours

Tribal Football
Flamengo coach Filipe Luis has cooled talk of taking charge of Brazil.

Luis stepped in to take on the Flamengo job after the firing of Tite in September.

The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid defender has impressed in the job and is now being mentioned for the Selecao post.

The Brazilian Confederation are seeking a new coach after dismissing Dorival last week.

Asked about the prospect, however, Luis insisted: "I'm only thinking about Flamengo, where I'm also under contract."

Luis has been in charge of 13 games with Fla, winning ten and drawing three. 

