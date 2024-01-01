FK Jedinstvo Ub tribute to Pivas after Newcastle sale

FK Jedinstvo Ub has paid tribute to Miodrag Pivas after his sale to Newcastle United.

The 19 year-old centre-half left the Serbs for Newcastle on Saturday.

An official statement from his former club read: “Miodrag Pivas recorded great games in the Jedinstva jersey, Nemanja Matić also spoke about his talent, stressing that “this kind of potential has not been seen since Nemanja Vidić and Banet Ivanović”. The fact that Pivaš became a Newcastle United player confirms that talent is indisputable and that work and discipline produce results.

“Miodrag Pivaš plays in the position of stopper and was the youngest player who played in that position as standard in the last season of the First League of Serbia. With his phenomenal performances, Pivaš helped his teammates win a historic place in the Super League of Serbia.

“As he recently said, he would like to play in the highest level of competition in the Jedinstva jersey. One thing is for sure, the dreams of this young, talented player are coming true faster than he expected. Newcastle United announced the news about Pivaš, stressing that he is a promising player. All the best, Pive! We look forward to your new successes and can’t wait for everyone to see what we in Unity have known for a long time!”