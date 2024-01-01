Fiorentina battle Everton for Lyon midfielder Mangala

Fiorentina have jumped ahead of Everton in the battle for Olympique Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala.

OL are willing to release Mangala on-loan before Friday's transfer deadline.

Everton have been in contact with the midfielder and talks reached an advanced stage this week.

However, Fiorentina are also in talks and Mangala is said to favour a move to Italy.

But Everton's offer remains on the table, particularly after the Viola closed an agreement for AC Milan midfielder Yacine Adli yesterday.