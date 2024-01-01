Figo rejects complaints from Man City midfielder Rodri

Footballing legend Luis Figo has rubbished suggestions about players striking.

The suggestion was put forward by Manchester City midfielder Rodri this week.

The Spaniard spoke about the frustrations of players at there being so many games on the calendar every year.

“We have to see what the best solution is,” Figo, who was a star for Real Madrid and Portugal, stated.

“But it's logical that there are more and more matches.

“It's all like a snowball. The more matches, the bigger the contracts. If there are fewer matches, the contracts will be reduced.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker made similar comments to Rodri about there being too many games.