FIFA urged to use their power over Trump's controverisal immigration policy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has come under pressure from civil society groups over President Trump's immigration policies.

FIFA has been contacted by 90 leading civil society organisations over what it has called “a series of repressive executive orders and enacted policy changes that violate both U.S. and international human rights law” that will affect the upcoming World Cup in 2026.

“Since the inauguration of President Trump in January 2025, the U.S. government has issued a series of repressive executive orders and enacted policy changes that violate both U.S. and international human rights law.

“These actions pose a serious threat to individuals - particularly non-citizens - traveling to or residing in the United States, including the estimated 1.5m foreign visitors attending this summer’s Club World Cup and 2.6m visitors projected to attend next summer’s Men’s World Cup.

“Increased immigration enforcement actions, abusive Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, and broader border restrictions have also contributed to widespread fear and uncertainty.”

The letter is co-signed by groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and NAACP, an American civil rights organization founded in 1909, as well as the 105-year-old American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Civil society groups and unions based in host cities from all around the country.

Infantino’s relationship with Trump has drawn attention, and it is clear that these groups want him to use his influence and power to make a difference. This will be extremely difficult but many do believe he can affect Trump’s decision-making ahead of what will be one of the biggest World Cups to date.

Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU’s Human Rights Program spoke on his concerns over the rights for those attending the tournament.

“The Trump administration has aggressively pursued a systematic anti-human rights campaign to target, detain, and disappear immigrants in communities across the U.S. – including in cities where the World Cup will take place.”

Nick McGeehan, co-director of FairSquare also commented on the role of FIFA and how they have remained complacent.

“This is a hugely significant intervention from a broad swathe of U.S. civil society, which leaves Fifa in no doubt as to their profound concerns not just about the deterioration of the rights climate in the U.S. but the role that Fifa seems to be playing in that regard.”