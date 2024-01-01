FIFA hand ban to Villa keeper Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been hit by a FIFA ban.

Martinez has been suspended for Argentina's next two World Cup qualifiers.

The ban has been made for "offensive behaviour", relating to two incidents in 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia this month.

Martinez repeated his vulgar World Cup final celebration after Argentina's win against Chile. Then against Colombia, the goalkeeper hit a camera with his gloves as a cameraman approached him after the defeat.

He will miss the qualifiers against Venezuela and Bolivia in October.