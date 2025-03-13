Tribal Football
FIFA approach international change for Ipswich striker Hirst

FIFA have confirmed the international switch of Ipswich Town striker George Hirst.

The former England U20 international is now clear to play for Scotland.

Scotland coach Steve Clarke left Hirst out of this week's selection for their looming Nations League playoff. But he did say the striker could be added should FIFA approve the change.

Hirst, 26, represented England at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels and for whom his father David was capped three times at full level. He qualifies for Scotland through his paternal grandfather.

Scotland will play Greece in their Nations League playoff next week, with Hirst potentially being added to the Scotland squad in the coming days.

 

