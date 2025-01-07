Tribal Football
Most Read
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Zirkzee makes Man Utd transfer call
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale

Feyenoord striker Gimenez says it would be a dream to play in "Spain, England or Italy"

Ansser Sadiq
Feyenoord striker Gimenez says it would be a dream to play in "Spain, England or Italy"
Feyenoord striker Gimenez says it would be a dream to play in "Spain, England or Italy"Tribal Football
Liverpool target Santiago Gimenez has admitted he would love to play for the club one day.

Gimenez played for Reds boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord and would love a reunion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The forward has 59 goals in 100 games for the Dutch club since Slot signed him in July 2022.

“Yes, absolutely,” he told Fox Sports

“Football is always about meeting the same familiar faces again and that is the beauty of this world.

“You leave an impression, make friends all over the world, and later you see each other again, greet each other and meet again.

“Since I was a kid, I always wanted to play in one of the top five leagues in the world and one of those leagues is Spain, England or Italy.”

Mentions
Gimenez SantiagoFeyenoordLiverpoolPremier LeagueLaLigaSerie AFootball TransfersEredivisie
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Liverpool, Chelsea among Bosman scramble for David