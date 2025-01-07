Feyenoord striker Gimenez says it would be a dream to play in "Spain, England or Italy"

Liverpool target Santiago Gimenez has admitted he would love to play for the club one day.

Gimenez played for Reds boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord and would love a reunion.

The forward has 59 goals in 100 games for the Dutch club since Slot signed him in July 2022.

“Yes, absolutely,” he told Fox Sports.

“Football is always about meeting the same familiar faces again and that is the beauty of this world.

“You leave an impression, make friends all over the world, and later you see each other again, greet each other and meet again.

“Since I was a kid, I always wanted to play in one of the top five leagues in the world and one of those leagues is Spain, England or Italy.”