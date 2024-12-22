Tribal Football
Slot: I never thought my vision wouldn't work at Liverpool

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he was always confident his approach would suit the Reds.

The former Feyenoord coach insists he never doubted himself taking charge.

Slot told Voetbal International: "I never thought my vision would not work or fit here. I was brought in because of that vision so I would be crazy if I didn't believe it. 

"So I wasn't scared. On the other hand, I was very curious when I started."

Ahead of tonight's clash with Tottenham, Slot's Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table.

