Feyenoord's Gimenez snubbed Forest due to their lack of European football this season

Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez explained why he decided not to join Nottingham Forest in the summer window despite an offer being on the table.

Forest were desperate to add to their attacking resources before the window closed including Mexico international Gimenez who was linked to other huge European sides such as Liverpool and Arsenal.

The 23-year-old has since confirmed an offer was on the table for him to make his Premier League move but Forest’s lack of European football was a concern.

He says he had “a lot of doubts” about the move.

“We thought it was the perfect time to leave after two years in the Netherlands, but in the end there were things that were not in our hands,” Gimenez told Fox Sports. “There were two offers on the table; the one that came up was from Nottingham and the truth is that we had a lot of doubts, but in the end we decided to stay at Feyenoord primarily for the Champions League.”

Despite his obvious talent, Forest may have dodged a bullet after the striker picked up a thigh injury just weeks later which has put him on the sidelines for the next 3 months. A move could be possible in the January window however as the frontman is clearly open to a move abroad - but only if they have earnt Champions League football.