Feyenoord accept Premier League bid for left-back Hartman

Quilindschy Hartman will join Burnley as soon as next week

Feyenoord have reportedly accepted a bid from Burnley for left-back Quilindschy Hartman.

As Burnley were preparing an offer for the 23-year-old Hartman, the left-back was reported to have visited Burnley's training ground and met manager Scott Parker before the weekend.

According to Dutch media, Feyenoord have accepted a €12 million bid for the academy product, who will fly to England on Monday to complete a medical exam and finalise his big Premier League move.

Quilindschy Hartman's recent stats Flashscore

With his move to Burnley, Hartman makes a lifelong dream come true. The three-time Dutch international was on the verge of completing a move to Chelsea in 2024 before sustaining a significant knee injury that kept him sidelined for 10 months.

At Burnley, Hartman will become the ninth Dutch player in the history of the Lancashire club. The left-back will join fellow countrymen Shurandy Sambo and Jaydon Banel at Turf Moor.