Tribal Football
Most Read
The 10 most expensive Premier League transfers of all time
Napoli make bid as Liverpool slash Nunez price
LaLiga promotion playoff: Real Oviedo host Mirandes in all-or-nothing showdown
Barcelona to hold talks as Ter Stegen fumes over Garcia signing

Feyenoord accept Premier League bid for left-back Hartman

Paul Winters
Quilindschy Hartman will join Burnley as soon as next week
Quilindschy Hartman will join Burnley as soon as next weekČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Box to Box Pictures/Yannick Verhoeven
Feyenoord have reportedly accepted a bid from Burnley for left-back Quilindschy Hartman.

As Burnley were preparing an offer for the 23-year-old Hartman, the left-back was reported to have visited Burnley's training ground and met manager Scott Parker before the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to Dutch media, Feyenoord have accepted a €12 million bid for the academy product, who will fly to England on Monday to complete a medical exam and finalise his big Premier League move.

Quilindschy Hartman's recent stats
Quilindschy Hartman's recent statsFlashscore

With his move to Burnley, Hartman makes a lifelong dream come true. The three-time Dutch international was on the verge of completing a move to Chelsea in 2024 before sustaining a significant knee injury that kept him sidelined for 10 months.

At Burnley, Hartman will become the ninth Dutch player in the history of the Lancashire club. The left-back will join fellow countrymen Shurandy Sambo and Jaydon Banel at Turf Moor.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHartman QuilindschyFeyenoordBurnleyEredivisie
Related Articles
Feyenoord’s Quilindschy Hartman set for Premier League move
Arsenal step up bid to beat Chelsea to Jorrel Hato
Former Liverpool star Dirk Kuyt sacked by Beerschot after suffering brutal relegation