Ferreira named new keeper coach at Fulham

Paul Vegas
Ferreira named new keeper coach at Fulham
Fernando Ferreira has been named new goalkeeper coach at Fulham.

Ferreira replaces  Hugo Oliveira, who has left to pursue management opportunities in Portugal.

Oliveira had been on manager Marco Silva's staff for the past three-and-a-half years.

Ferreira arrives after time with Sporting CP, Real Sport Clube and, most recently, Benfica.

He immediately took up his new role this week.

 

