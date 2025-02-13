Fernandes: Southampton fans very important to me

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Summer arrival Mateus Fernandes expressed his appreciation for Southampton fans, calling them “very important” to him.

Despite Saints’ struggles at the bottom of the Premier League, the midfielder has impressed supporters since arriving from Sporting.

His strong performances in both attacking and defensive areas have earned him regular chants from the St Mary’s faithful.

“The fans are very important to me," he explained, per the Daily Echo

"When my dad, my mum and my friends come to the stadium they speak to them and they say many things about me.

“I like it. I feel very happy. I need to learn more English but I’m still growing up and I’m very happy to be here.

"(When I scored my first goal) my family were in the stadium and my friends too. My friends started crying, it was fantastic for me and for them."

