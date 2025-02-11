Tribal Football
Most Read
Napoli-owned star Osimhen offered to Newcastle
Liverpool boss Slot takes aim at Ten Hag after FA Cup shock at Plymouth
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Man Utd prepare £120M bid for Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez

Southampton boss Juric reveals Sulemana "impatient" to score first Premier League goal

Ansser Sadiq
Juric reveals Sulemana is a "bit impatient" to score his first Premier League goal
Juric reveals Sulemana is a "bit impatient" to score his first Premier League goalAction Plus
Head coach Ivan Juric admitted Kamaldeen Sulemana is "a little bit impatient" as he searches for his first Premier League goal.  

Despite only scoring and assisting in the FA Cup, Southampton star Kamaldeen has become a key player under Juric’s management.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

Juric believes the winger should stay encouraged, even with limited end-product, ahead of the clash with Bournemouth.

"He did some really good things, I think he's a little bit impatient at the moment, he wants to do one-on-one in the situation that he has to play," said Juric.

"I think it's normal because he's really feeling good, he wants to do his best. 

“I’m sure that what I saw in the training, even today, he will score the goals."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSulemana KamaldeenSouthampton
Related Articles
Southampton's Sulemana claims he does not have "an attitude problem" under Juric
Southampton boss Juric confirms Bella-Kotchap still part of plans this season
Southampton defender Bree reveals "both sides" of Juric's personality