Juric reveals Sulemana is a "bit impatient" to score his first Premier League goal

Head coach Ivan Juric admitted Kamaldeen Sulemana is "a little bit impatient" as he searches for his first Premier League goal.

Despite only scoring and assisting in the FA Cup, Southampton star Kamaldeen has become a key player under Juric’s management.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juric believes the winger should stay encouraged, even with limited end-product, ahead of the clash with Bournemouth.

"He did some really good things, I think he's a little bit impatient at the moment, he wants to do one-on-one in the situation that he has to play," said Juric.

"I think it's normal because he's really feeling good, he wants to do his best.

“I’m sure that what I saw in the training, even today, he will score the goals."