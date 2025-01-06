Fernandes on Man Utd fans booing Zirkzee: It really frustrates and annoys me

Fernandes on Man Utd fans booing Zirkzee: It really frustrates me and annoys me

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says striker Joshua Zirkzee needs more time to adapt after boos rang around Old Trafford once he was taken off last week.

During the clash against Newcastle at Old Trafford, the young Dutch striker was taken off in the 33rd minute and was greeted with sarcastic cheers and boos from the Old Trafford crowd.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun reported that he was visibly emotional, even tearful, after the incident. Speaking to TalkSport, Fernandes has now spoken about the poor behaviour from fans and stated that he would never want a player to receive that treatment.

“I was in the stands and I've never seen something like this."

Fernandes went on to add: “It really frustrates me and annoys me because he's a player that always gives it his all.

“As a player that is coming into the team from a different league, he needs time to adapt but, he has huge qualities.

“He hasn't shown all the quality but it can't be that from the first game of the season, everyone was hyping him as one of the best strikers and now everyone does not believe in him anymore.

“We do believe in him inside the dressing room. I would rather be myself in this position against Newcastle and not seeing one of my team-mates in that position.”

Zirkzee has made 28 appearances this season and has scored just 4 goals and managed 2 assists in what is his debut in the Premier League.