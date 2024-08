Fernandes and Man Utd agree new deal

Fernandes and Man Utd agree new deal

Bruno Fernandes is set to land a new deal with Manchester United.

The United skipper featured in United's Community Shield final defeat to Manchester City yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Fernandes will continue to be a Manchester United player until 2027 with the possibility of extending his contract for another year.

An agreement has been reached between the parties.

All that remains is for Fernandes to put pen to paper.