Ferguson satisfied after West Ham debut

Evan Ferguson was pleased to make his West Ham debut in defeat to Brentford.

The on-loan Brighton striker enjoyed 45 minutes in the 1-0 home reverse.

"For me personally, it was good to get back out there and make my debut for the Club, but I think as the game goes, we all know as a squad and as a unit that it needs to be better,” said Ferguson

“I think after the first half, we knew it was probably hard to get worse than it was, so as a substitute, you want to come on and make an impact, and I think the three lads that came on, we gave the team a lift. If you are going to lose a game, you lose it by playing like we did in the second half.

“It was tough work, but I think I've played against teams like that before, and I knew what to expect and was well prepared as we had worked on it during the week.”

