Ferdinand gives advice to Hojlund: Strip it back, simplify and do what has got you there

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has given advice to striker Rasmus Hojlund as he continues to struggle this season.

Hojlund, 22, arrived for £73M from Atalanta in 2022 and has struggled under former manager Erik ten Hag and now head coach Ruben Amorim as he continues to miss the target. He has found the net just three times in the Premier League and only one of those goals has come this year which highlights how dire his form has been.

Speaking on the Rio Present podcast, Ferdinand offered advice to the Danish striker and stated that he must communicate more with his teammates if he wants to find success on the pitch.

'He's got to get hold of the winger and say "this is what I need. When you're in these positions this is what I'd like.

“Lets take it back. Put yourself in positions to show your best attributes. At the moment we're seeing far too many of your weakest attributes.

“You need to free yourself up from any contact and start running.

“That's the one big thing I would say to any player struggling for confidence. Strip it back, simplify and do what has got you there.”

Hojlund was also branded as “damaged'” by Premier League legend Alan Shearer on Match of the Day 2, which will only knock more confidence out of the young forward.

“I'm looking at a damaged player in Hojlund. I think he wasn't ready and isn't ready to lead the line at a club like Manchester United.

“Three Premier League goals, and at the minute I'm seeing a player that doesn't really want to get in there.”