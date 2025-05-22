Ferdinand: Dorgu to blame for Spurs winner

Manchester United Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand says Patrick Dorgu was to blame for Tottenham's winner in last night's Europa League final.

Brennan Johnson scrambled home the winner in the first-half, with Ferdinand unimpressed by Dorgu's role in the goal.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Dorgu, at no point does he talk to Luke Shaw,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports.

“You always need that help. Maybe it’s inexperience, a more experienced full-back.. he doesn’t let him know. By the time he realises and sees the white shirt flash across him, it’s too late and the ball ends up in the back of the net.

“I always say that the defender furthest away is your talker, your eyes and ears. He has to signal to all the other players, shout, scream, push, whatever.

“Let them know players are running across them. He didn’t do that and they got punished.”