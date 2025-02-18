Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Ferdinand convinced Man Utd risk relegation
Club legend Rio Ferdinand has warned that Manchester United might only be capable of beating one team in their final 13 Premier League fixtures.

The former defender fears relegation could become a real threat after another poor display in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham.

Ruben Amorim’s side have now slumped to 15th place, with their latest defeat coming against a Spurs team that has also struggled this season.

On YouTube, Ferdinand said: 'Manchester United are absolutely struggling at the moment. Only Wolves and West Ham separate my club from the relegation places. Do you realise we’re that close?

“Someone said we need 11 points just to stay up and I’m starting to think like that. I’ve got the fixture list here and I’m looking at the game and I’m being serious here. Go through it.

“Everton away, Ipswich at home, Arsenal, Forest away, Man City, Newcastle away, Wolves, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Leicester.”

