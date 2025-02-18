Lingard: Mourinho important for me at Man Utd

Former academy and first team star Jesse Lingard has reflected on his time under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

The 32-year-old enjoyed his best spell at Old Trafford under Mourinho, contributing 20 goal involvements in the 2017/18 season.

Now playing for Seoul FC, Lingard described the Portuguese coach as surprisingly “chill” in their interactions.

In an interview with The Independent, Lingard said: "Mourinho was so chilled sometimes.

"He used to FaceTime me from his room in the Lowry (hotel), ask me what I’m doing. I thought that was a real confidence boost.

“During that season, leading up to the 2018 World Cup, Jose played me most games… it was a big season."