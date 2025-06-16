Fenerbahce coach Mourinho seeks reunion with Tottenham captain Son

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho wants a reunion with Tottenham captain Heung-min Son.

Turkish media sources say Fener are readying a €30m offer to convince Spurs to part with the South Korea attacker.

Son has just over a year to run on his Tottenham deal, with the club unilaterally triggering the 12-month option earlier this year.

Mourinho worked with Son as Spurs manager and is keen to bring him to Istanbul for next season.

For his part, Son has been coy about his club future while away with South Korea and is also attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.