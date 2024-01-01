Fenerbahce coach Mourinho: I was offered England job twice

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho admits being offered the England job.

The former Chelsea manager says, however, he still doesn't feel ready to take a national team job.

"I had national team opportunities before, but I always turned them down. I received an offer from England twice but I did not accept," Mourinho told HT Spor.

"It is not a job that will make me happy. One or two matches a month, traveling to watch players, waiting for tournaments... I have a lot of energy right now.

"Maybe one day when I'm old and tired, but not today."