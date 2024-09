Fenerbahce coach Mourinho chasing Chelsea defender Chilwell

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho are chasing Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell.

The Telegraph says Chelsea are open to loaning Chilwell - even if they would have preferred a sale.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fener are keen and can close a deal for the fullback with their transfer window open until September 13.

During the summer, Fenerbahce lost left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, 24, to Brighton.

Chilwell has a contract with Chelsea that runs until the summer of 2027.