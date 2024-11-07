Howe looking to loan out Newcastle starlet Kuol in January window

Tribal Football
Newcastle United youngster Garang Kuol is back in action for the club’s Under-21 team.

The 20-year-old signed in 2022 but has not found success during loan spells since then.

After struggling at Scottish side Hearts and Dutch outfit FC Volendam, Newcastle were hoping for another loan this term.

However, the Australian will now have to wait until January to find a temporary club.

He was involved in Tuesday's National League Cup clash with Tamworth for the Magpies’ Under-21 side.

The Socceroos star hasn't featured yet for Newcastle in the Premier League or Premier League 2 this season.

