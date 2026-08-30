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Brighton sign Colombian midfielder Matias Orozco

Brighton sign Colombian midfielder Matias Orozco
Brighton sign Colombian midfielder Matias OrozcoSports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy / Profimedia

Brighton have completed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Matias Orozco from Colombian club Deportivo Cali for an undisclosed fee, reportedly worth around £3.5m

Orozco has signed a five-year contract with the Seagulls but is expected to spend the 2026-27 season on loan in Europe as he continues his development.

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The youngster made 24 appearances in the Colombian top flight last season after breaking into Deportivo Cali’s senior squad at just 16.

Brighton sporting director Mike Cave said the club were delighted to secure Orozco’s signature after identifying him as an exciting young prospect.

“He has already got good experience in Colombia and we will now place him with a club on loan for the 2026/27 season so he can continue his development,” Cave said.

Brighton hope the move will help Orozco fulfil his considerable potential.

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Matias OrozcoBrightonDep. CaliFootball transfersPremier League

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